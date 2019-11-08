Clear
California mountain body matches description of missing man

By AP News

KINGS CANYON NATIONAL PARK, California — Authorities say a man found dead in California’s Kings Canyon National Park matches the description of a missing hiker.

The National Park Service says searchers discovered the body Thursday on a glacier at the base of Mount Darwin in the eastern Sierra Nevada.

Investigators will determine whether it’s 40-year-old Alan Stringer. His family reported him missing on Monday.

The peak named for Charles Darwin is in a remote and scenic section of the national park where several mountains are named for promoters of the theory of evolution.

