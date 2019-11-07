Sunny
74.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UC Riverside hosts Idaho

By AP News

Idaho (1-0) vs. UC Riverside (1-0)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho and UC Riverside both look to put winning streaks together . Idaho beat Evergreen State by six at home in its last outing. UC Riverside is coming off a 66-47 win at Nebraska in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho went 1-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those eight games, the Vandals gave up 77.3 points per game while scoring 67.9 per outing. UC Riverside went 3-10 in non-conference play, averaging 62.4 points and allowing 70.2 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 