Southern California shooting kills 1, wounds 2

By AP News

PERRIS, Calif. — Southern California homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded two others.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says deputies found the three men wounded Wednesday evening in an alley on the edge of the small city of Perris, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

One died at the scene and the others were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

Earlier in the afternoon, deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in another part of town.

