USC hosts Portland

Portland (1-0) vs. Southern California (1-0)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland and Southern California both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Portland went 5-8 against non-conference schools last season. In those 13 games, the Pilots gave up 73.3 points per game while scoring 68.1 per outing. Southern California went 7-6 in non-conference play, averaging 79.3 points and giving up 73.6 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com