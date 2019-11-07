Portland takes on Los Angeles for conference showdown

Portland Trail Blazers (3-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (5-3, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

Portland takes on Los Angeles for a Western Conference matchup.

Los Angeles went 48-34 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Clippers averaged 115.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 114.3 last season.

Portland went 53-29 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 110.5 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Pau Gasol: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.