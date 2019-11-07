Mostly cloudy
California woman accused of having crossbow near White House

By AP News

WASHINGTON — A California woman is accused of having a crossbow and bolts outside the White House.

The Washington Post reports 49-year-old Stacy Pamela Banta, of Sutter, was arrested Monday on charges of carrying a dangerous weapon and possessing a destructive device.

A D.C. police report says the woman approached a uniformed Secret Service agent that night near the White House Visitor Center and told him she had crossbow bolts and a crossbow in her car. It says the agent found the loaded crossbow and several bolts in Banta’s vehicle.

Banta’s father, 72-year-old Loren Banta, told the newspaper he doesn’t know why his President Donald Trump-supporting daughter would go to the White House.

Matthew Hertz, Banta’s attorney, said he had no comment. Banta was freed and may appear in court Dec. 12.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

