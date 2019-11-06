Mostly sunny
HP says it has received a ’proposal’ from Xerox

By AP News

NEW YORK — Computer and printer maker HP Inc. says it has received a “proposal” from copier maker Xerox and has had conversations “from time to time” with the company about a potential business combination.

HP said Wednesday that it received the proposal on Tuesday but did not provide details.

HP says it will do what is in the best interests of its shareholders.

Both companies have faced difficulties as the demand for printed documents and ink have waned. They have both been trying to cut costs to boost results.

Xerox did not immediately reply to questions.

