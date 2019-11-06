Partly sunny
58.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

San Diego schools may join LA Unified lawsuit against Juul

By AP News

SAN DIEGO — The superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District wants to join a Los Angeles Unified School District lawsuit against the e-cigarette company Juul.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Wednesday that Superintendent Cindy Marten says she will take the request to the school board.

The Los Angeles district filed its lawsuit last month, blaming the e-cigarette manufacturer for creating an epidemic of youth vaping.

The Union-Tribune says a state-administered survey for the 2017-2018 school year found in San Diego Unified about 4% of seventh graders and 7% of 11th graders surveyed used vaping devices in the 30 days prior to being surveyed.

Facing a host of complaints, Juul contends its products are intended as an alternative for adult smokers and that it is trying to combat underage use.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 