Stanford gets 2019-20 campaign underway against Montana

Montana (0-0) vs. Stanford (0-0)

Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford hosts Montana in each team’s 2019-20 season opener. Montana went 26-9 last year and finished first in the Big Sky, while Stanford ended up 15-16 and finished 10th in the Pac-12.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana went 5-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those 10 games, the Grizzlies gave up 71.1 points per game while scoring 68.9 per matchup. Stanford went 7-5 in non-conference play, averaging 73.3 points and giving up 71.9 per game in the process.

