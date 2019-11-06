Partly sunny
Man sentenced for 1980 Los Angeles rape, murder

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — A man accused of bludgeoning and stabbing a woman to death 40 years ago in Los Angeles has been convicted of murder.

Jurors on Tuesday found 60-year-old Harold Parkinson guilty of first-degree murder during the commission of a rape.

Authorities say he attacked and killed 36-year-old Stephanie Sommers in 1980 inside her Silver Lake apartment.

Authorities say DNA evidence from the crime scene led a cold-case team to Parkinson, who’s already behind bars.

He’s serving 15 years to life for the unrelated 1981 killing in Los Angeles.

