LAX expands ride-hailing, taxi pickup area after long waits

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles International Airport is expanding by 50% its new area for pickups by ride-hailing services and taxis after seeing long wait times develop.

The expansion goes into operation at 3 a.m. Wednesday, with Lyft moving into the new space and Uber adding the former Lyft space to its area. Taxis will also have more space for passenger and car queuing.

The so-called LAX-it lot opened at the end of October to remove some traffic from the central terminal area to make way for construction of a people mover train that is expected to start taking passengers to and from terminals by 2023.

Under the new system travelers leaving the airport must take shuttles to the new lot to catch taxis and ride-hailing pickups.

