Man sentenced for assaulting girl, 6, on school playground

By AP News

TORRANCE, Calif. — A man who sexually assaulted a 6-year-old girl at a Southern California school playground has been sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.

Dalan Johnson of Torrance was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest to committing a forcible lewd act upon a child.

Johnson is a registered sex offender. Authorities say he was on parole and wearing an ankle monitor in March when he used an unlocked gate to enter the playground at Lincoln Elementary School in Torrance and assault the girl.

He was arrested a few miles away.

