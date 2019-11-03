New York and Sacramento to meet for cross-conference game

Sacramento Kings (1-5, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (1-5, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

New York faces Sacramento in non-conference action.

New York finished 17-65 overall with a 9-32 record at home in the 2018-19 season. The Knicks gave up 113.8 points per game while committing 20.9 fouls last season.

Sacramento finished 21-31 in Western Conference play and 15-26 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Kings gave up 115.3 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Knicks Injuries: Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (personal), Elfrid Payton Jr.: out (hamstring), Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

Kings Injuries: Harry Giles III: day to day (knee), Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.