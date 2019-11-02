Clear
Reno-area hotels offer discounts to displaced Californians

By AP News

RENO, Nev. — Some Reno hotels are offering discounted room rates to people displaced by the California wildfires.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports that the discounted rates go as low as $25 a night and will be offered until Nov. 30.

CEO Phil DeLone of the Reno-Sparks Convention and Visitors Authority said many Reno-area residents know people affected by the California wildfires and blackouts and the discounted room rates are a way to help displaced people “to find a safe place that’s accessible and close to home.”

According to the Gazette Journal, discounted rooms will be offered on a space-available basis and other terms may apply.

