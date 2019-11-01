Oregon opens 2019-20 season against Fresno State

Fresno State (0-0) vs. Oregon (0-0)

Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon begins its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the Fresno State Bulldogs. Fresno State went 23-9 last year and finished third in the MWC, while Oregon ended up 25-13 and finished fourth in the Pac-12.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. Fresno State went 8-3 against teams outside its conference, while Oregon went 11-5 in such games.

