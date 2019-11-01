3 killed, 1 injured in crash during LA police pursuit

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles authorities say three people are dead and one is critically injured after a car being pursued by police crashed.

The wreck occurred around 4 a.m. Friday just off the U.S. 101 freeway in the Echo Park area near downtown.

Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart says three people died at the scene and another person was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Police Department spokesman Drake Madison says officers had been pursuing robbery suspects for about three minutes when the car rolled over.

Madison says he has no other immediate details.