Golden State and San Antonio meet for conference battle

San Antonio Spurs (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-3, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

San Antonio takes on Golden State for a Western Conference matchup.

Golden State went 57-25 overall and 35-17 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Warriors averaged 16.3 points off of turnovers, 12.6 second chance points and 30.3 bench points last season.

San Antonio finished 48-34 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Spurs averaged 111.7 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 39.2% from behind the arc last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Warriors Injuries: Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Kevon Looney: out (neuropathy), Jacob Evans III: out (abductor), Stephen Curry II: out (hand).

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.