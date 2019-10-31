No. 21 Boise State looks to bounce back vs. San Jose State

No. 21 Boise State (6-1, 3-0 MWC) at San Jose State (4-4, 1-3), Saturday at 10:30 p.m. EDT (CBSSN).

Line: Boise State by 17.

Series record: Boise State leads 13-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Broncos look to bounce back from a loss at BYU and remain in the running for a New Year’s Six bowl bid. The Spartans seek their first back-to-back wins since October 2014 and first win against a ranked team since 2013. They have lost the last 16 times after a win.

KEY MATCHUP

Boise State pass rusher Curtis Weaver vs. San Jose State QB Josh Love. Weaver has 7 1/2 sacks and leads a defense that has held four of the last six opponents to less than 20 points. Love has thrown multiple TD passes in four straight games and has topped 400 yards passing three times this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Boise State: RB George Holani. The freshman leads the Broncos in rushing with 463 yards and is averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He ran for 103 yards against Marshall on Sept. 6 and early had his second 100-yard game two weeks ago against BYU when he finished with 97 yards on 20 carries.

San Jose State: K Matt Mercurio. He tied a single-game school record by making all four field goal tries last week against Army after making four in a win against New Mexico earlier this season. He has made 10 straight.

FACTS & FIGURES

Boise State has won every meeting between the schools with only two decided by seven points or fewer. … The Broncos are 15-4 in the regular season under coach Bryan Harsin when having more than seven days to prepare for a game. … Boise State has converted 47.5% of its third-down tries. … The Spartans are second in the nation with a plus-12 turnover margin. … San Jose State has a 58-7 edge in points off turnovers. … The Spartans are seeking their first five-win season since 2015.

