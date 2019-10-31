San Antonio faces Los Angeles in Western Conference battle

San Antonio Spurs (3-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-2, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

San Antonio travels to Los Angeles for a Western Conference matchup.

Los Angeles finished 28-24 in Western Conference play and 26-15 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Clippers averaged 115.1 points per game last season, 22.6 from the free throw line and 30 from deep.

San Antonio went 48-34 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Spurs averaged 111.7 points per game last season, 17.2 on free throws and 29.7 from 3-point range.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Spurs Injuries: None listed.

___

