Facebook stock jumps after solid 3Q results

By AP News

SAN FRANCISCO — Facebook is reporting solid results for the third quarter along with a steady growth in its user base even as it faces broad regulatory threats and criticism.

Facebook said Wednesday that it earned $6.09 billion, or $2.12 per share, in the July-September quarter, up 19% from $5.14 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue grew 29% to $17.65 billion from $13.73 billion. Analysts on FactSet had expected earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $17.37 billion.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced prickly questioning from members of Congress last week when testified about the company’s plans for a digital cryptocurrency.

Investors sent Facebook stock up nearly 2% in after-hours trading.

