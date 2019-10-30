Sunny
52.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Idaho sending firefighters to fight California wildfires

By AP News

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is sending firefighters and equipment to California to fight wildfires.

Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little late Tuesday approved sending five fire engines and 17 personnel to California where numerous wind-driven wildfires have been burning.

The approval is part of an Emergency Management Assistance Compact agreement Idaho has with California.

The Idaho crews are coming from the Emmett Fire Department, Parma Fire Department, Sand Hollow Fire Department and Weiser Rural Fire Department.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 