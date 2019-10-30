Sacramento takes on Charlotte on 4-game skid

Charlotte Hornets (1-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

Sacramento will try to break its four-game slide when the Kings play Charlotte.

Sacramento finished 39-43 overall with a 24-17 record at home during the 2018-19 season. The Kings allowed opponents to score 115.3 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

Charlotte went 29-23 in Eastern Conference games and 14-27 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hornets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 18.4 on free throws and 35.7 from 3-point range.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), Harry Giles III: day to day (knee).

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.