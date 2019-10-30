Warriors and Suns play in division matchup

Phoenix Suns (2-2, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (1-2, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

Phoenix heads to Golden State for a Pacific Division matchup.

Golden State finished 57-25 overall and 35-17 in Western Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Warriors allowed opponents to score 111.2 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

Phoenix went 19-63 overall and 3-13 in Pacific Division games in the 2018-19 season. The Suns allowed opponents to score 116.8 points per game and shoot 48.2% from the field last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Warriors Injuries: Alen Smailagic: day to day (right ankle sprain), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Kevon Looney: day to day (neuropathy), Jacob Evans III: out (abductor), Willie Cauley-Stein Jr.: day to day (foot), Alec Burks: day to day (ankle).

Suns Injuries: Ty Jerome: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.