Man threatening to jump off overpass snarls LA traffic

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — Authorities say a man threatening to jump off an overpass onto the 101 Freeway in Hollywood has forced major traffic jams for hours as officials closed lanes on both sides of one of the city’s largest arteries.

Fire officials say Tuesday in a statement the incident began around 11 p.m. the night before and the closures stretched well into the morning commute.

One southbound lane reopened Tuesday morning but traffic cameras showed little improvement for drivers.

