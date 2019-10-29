Teen’s family says he complained of bullying before assault

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. — The family of a 13-year-old says he complained about bullying at his Southern California middle school days before the assault that killed him.

The Los Angeles Times reports Tuesday that the aunt and uncle of 13-year-old Diego Stolz filed a legal claim against the Moreno Valley Unified School District.

Attorney David Ring says Juana and Felipe Salcedo raised Stolz after his parents died.

The claim says Stolz and an adult cousin met with a Landmark Middle School assistant principal after he was targeted by bullies.

The claim says they were told the bullies would be suspended but when he returned to school they punched him, knocking him to the ground. He was later removed from life support.

A spokeswoman says the district doesn’t believe it is liable for Stolz’s death.

