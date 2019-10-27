Ottawa Senators take on the San Jose Sharks

San Jose Sharks (4-6-1, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (2-7-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa finished 29-47-6 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 18-19-4 at home. The Senators scored 242 total goals last season, 46 on power plays and four shorthanded.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall a season ago while going 21-16-4 on the road. The Sharks scored 57 power play goals with a 23.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Senators Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.