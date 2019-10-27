Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (7-5-0, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (7-5-0, third in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks travel to play the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas went 43-32-7 overall and 18-8-3 in Pacific Division action in the 2018-19 season. The Golden Knights averaged 3.0 goals on 34.3 shots per game last season.

Anaheim finished 21-23-6 in Western Conference action and 16-23-2 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Ducks averaged 2.4 goals on 27.7 shots per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Golden Knights Injuries: None listed.

Ducks Injuries: Ondrej Kase: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.