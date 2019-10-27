Clear
57.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sac State beats Cal Poly, sets up showdown with Weber State

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Elijah Dotson ran 19 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday night and Sacramento State beat Cal Poly 38-14.

Kevin Thomson passed for 171 yards and an interception and ran 11 times for 104 yards for the Hornets (6-2, 4-0 Big Sky Conference). BJ Perkinson added 57 yards rushing with two TDs.

After a scoreless first quarter, Sacramento State scored 17 points in the second quarter and a touchdown in the third to make it 24-0.

Jake Jeffrey’s 43-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Koski cut the deficit to 24-7 for the Mustangs (2-6, 1-4), but the Hornets scored two more touchdowns to make it 38-7 in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Sacramento State, ranked eighth in the FCS Coaches Poll, hosts fifth-ranked Weber State next Saturday with first place in the Big Sky standings at stake.

Duy Tran-Sampson ran 21 times for 70 yards for Cal Poly.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 