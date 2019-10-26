Mostly cloudy
Minnesota Wild face the Los Angeles Kings

By AP News

Los Angeles Kings (4-6-0, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (3-7-0, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Los Angeles Kings.

Minnesota finished 37-36-9 overall and 23-22-5 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Wild were called for 291 penalties last season averaging 3.6 penalties and 8.0 penalty minutes per game.

Los Angeles finished 22-23-5 in Western Conference action and 14-21-6 on the road a season ago. The Kings recorded 326 assists on 199 total goals last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Wild Injuries: Jordan Greenway: day to day (undisclosed), Devan Dubnyk: day to day (upper body).

Kings Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

