Utah plays Sacramento in conference matchup

By AP News

Sacramento Kings (0-2, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (1-1, seventh in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

Western Conference foes Utah and Sacramento will play.

Utah went 50-32 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Jazz averaged 111.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 106.5 last season.

Sacramento finished 39-43 overall and 21-31 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Kings gave up 115.3 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: day to day (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle).

Kings Injuries: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (hip), Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), Harry Giles III: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

