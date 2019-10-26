Partly cloudy
3 dead in fiery California crash

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Authorities say a woman and two children have died in a fiery crash involving three cars north of Los Angeles.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Friday on State Route 154 near the Cold Spring Bridge in the Santa Barbara area.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department tells the Santa Maria Times that a Chevrolet Camaro crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a Toyota Prius. An SUV then hit the wreckage.

The Prius and SUV caught fire and set a nearby hillside ablaze but the fire was doused.

KEYT-TV says a woman and two young children in the Prius died.

Fire spokesman Mike Eliason says the driver of the Camaro was pried from the wreckage and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

