The Latest Strong winds stoke Southern California wildfire

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):

6:35 a.m.

Howling winds at speeds of about 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour) are fanning a wildfire north of Los Angeles, forcing new evacuations and burning more suburban homes.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the fire jumped State Route 14 at about 3 a.m. Friday, sending flames into housing areas and shutting the major freeway connecting high desert communities with Los Angeles.

New evacuations have been ordered for the Sand Canyon section of the city of Santa Clarita.

Television images have shown several homes burning before dawn Friday.

There’s no immediate information on how many people the new evacuation order encompasses. Previous evacuation orders issued when the fire broke out on Thursday covered an estimated 50,000 people.

The winds are expected to gradually decrease in the afternoon.

___

11 p.m.

Punishing Santa Ana winds that pushed fires into Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, burning six homes, are expected to last through Friday.

The wind-whipped blazes broke out Thursday in the Santa Clarita area. One remains uncontained. As many as 50,000 people are under evacuation orders.

In Northern California, a fire near the wine country town of Geyserville has burned 49 buildings.

Pacific Gas & Electric had cut power to hundreds of thousands of people in the region as a fire safety measure but said it had not deenergized a transmission line that had a problem about the time the fire started.

However, authorities have not determined causes of any of the fires.

Most of those power outages ended late Thursday but PG&E warned they might resume Saturday when fierce winds are expected to return and boost fire danger.