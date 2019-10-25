Sacramento hosts Portland in Western Conference battle

Portland Trail Blazers (0-1, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-1, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

Portland visits Sacramento for a Western Conference matchup.

Sacramento went 39-43 overall and 21-31 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Kings gave up 115.3 points per game while committing 21.4 fouls last season.

Portland finished 53-29 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference action a season ago. The Trail Blazers averaged 114.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 110.5 last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Kings Injuries: Buddy Hield: day to day (ankle), Marvin Bagley III: out (thumb), Harry Giles III: day to day (knee).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Pau Gasol: day to day (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.