No. 12 Utah seeks 4th straight victory

California (4-3, 1-3 Pac-12) at No. 12 Utah (6-1, 3-1), Saturday at 10 p.m. EDT (FS1).

Line: Utah by 21 1/2.

Series record: California leads 6-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Utah is looking for a fourth straight victory to keep pace with USC atop the Pac-12 South. California is seeking to end a three-game losing streak following a 4-0 start.

KEY MATCHUP

California’s defensive line vs Utah’s backfield. The Bears have given up 162.2 rushing yards per game in their last six games. The Utes lead the Pac-12 in rushing offense with 217.7 yards per game. It could be a long day for California if it can’t slow Utah’s rushing attack.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

California: LB Evan Weaver. He is the Bears’ defensive anchor and most disruptive player. Their chances for an upset may hinge on his ability to put pressure on Utah’s quarterback. Weaver leads the Pac-12 with 105 tackles. He has 7.5 tackles-for-loss and 2.5 sacks.

Utah: RB Zack Moss. With Tyler Huntley looking like a game-time decision, Moss will be asked to shoulder a bigger load on offense. The senior should be up to the task. He has generated 613 rushing yards over six games. Moss leads the Pac-12 with 102.2 rushing yards per game.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah is outscoring opponents 96-32 in the second half this season. Opponents have scored on just five of 36 possessions after halftime against the Utes. . California has held 14 straight opponents under 25 points — the longest active streak in the country. The Bears allow only 18.7 points per game. . Moss needs just one touchdown to pass Del Rodgers as the school’s all-time leader in career rushing TDs. . Bradlee Anae’s 163 career sack yards ranks third all-time at Utah. Anae needs just 15 yards to overtake John Frank for the school record. . California has allowed only five passing touchdowns in seven games this year. . Utah ranks second in the FBS in rushing defense (61.1), fourth in total defense (252.1), and sixth in scoring defense (11.7). The Utes lead the Pac-12 in all three categories.

