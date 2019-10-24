Clear
57.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Dallas Stars play the Anaheim Ducks

By AP News

Anaheim Ducks (6-4-0, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (3-7-1, fifth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Dallas Stars.

Dallas finished 43-32-7 overall and 28-17-5 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Stars recorded nine shutouts last season while compiling a .923 save percentage.

Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall and 21-23-6 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Ducks recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .909 save percentage.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Stars Injuries: None listed.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 