Golden State tips off season at home against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (1-0, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors

San Francisco; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

The Golden State Warriors begin the season at home against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Golden State went 13-3 in Pacific Division play and 30-11 at home in the 2018-19 season. The Warriors averaged 117.7 points per game last season, 43.2 in the paint, 16.3 off of turnovers and 19.1 on fast breaks.

Los Angeles finished 11-5 in Pacific Division play and 22-19 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Clippers shot 47.1% from the field and 38.8% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Warriors Injuries: Alen Smailagic: out (right ankle sprain), Marquese Chriss: day to day (left foot soreness), Klay Thompson: out (left knee acl tear), Willie Cauley-Stein Jr.: out (foot), Alec Burks: out (ankle).

Clippers Injuries: Rodney McGruder: day to day (ankle), Paul George: out (right shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.