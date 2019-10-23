Sunny
Police Gunman, victim in shooting near school tied to gangs

By AP News

Police Gunman, victim in shooting near school tied to gangs

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Police say a gun used in a shooting just outside a Northern California high school has been found and that both the wounded victim and the suspect are affiliated with street gangs.

A Santa Rosa police statement said Wednesday that detectives determined a student drove away with the gun used in the shooting outside Ridgway High School. It was found discarded in some bushes.

Police say the 17-year-old suspect and the 16-year-old victim were involved in a dispute that culminated in the shooting Tuesday.

It led to a lockdown for thousands of students and staffers at three schools. The suspect went into a classroom for the lockdown and was later arrested.

The gun contained two spent cartridges and four live rounds of ammunition. It had been reported stolen in 2016.

