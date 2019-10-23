Sunny
2 dead, 1 wounded in Southern California bar shooting

By AP News

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A suspect and victim were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting in a Southern California bar.

The Long Beach Police Department says someone waved down a patrol officer around 12:20 a.m. Wednesday and reported a shooting.

The department says the officer heard shots being fired, looked into the business, saw the suspect with a gun and fired.

A patron inside then called 911 and reported other patrons were locked in a storeroom at the Bottoms Up bar.

SWAT officers responded and found the suspect dead, holding the gun.

Police believe the gunman had confronted and shot a worker, who ran outside with a non-life-threatening wound.

The gunman then possibly exchanged gunfire with an unknown patron and fatally shot a man before being confronted by the officer.

