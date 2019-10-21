Sunny
52.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Person found dead after boat burns in Los Angeles harbor

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — One person has been found dead after a fire aboard a cabin cruiser docked in the Port of Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says a detailed search of the vessel continues early Monday but no other injuries are reported.

The 35-foot (10.6-meter) vessel was reported ablaze around 4 a.m. at a berth on Terminal Island.

Authorities say the identity of the dead person is unknown and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 