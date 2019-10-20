Sunny
62.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 16, in California

By AP News

VISALIA, Calif. — Authorities say a young woman and young man were arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy in central California.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a call Friday night near Earlimart found the teen with at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives identified 18-year-old Jesus Fernandez and 18-year-old Vanessa Macias as the suspects. The Fresno Bee reports both were arrested Saturday morning during a traffic stop.

It wasn’t immediately known if they have attorneys.

Investigators haven’t identified a possible motive.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 