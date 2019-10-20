Mostly cloudy
54.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

UC Davis jumps out early, rolls past Southern Utah 33-25

By AP News

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Jake Maier threw three touchdown passes, Ulonzo Gilliam ran for 140 yards and a score and UC Davis beat Southern Utah 33-25 on Saturday night.

Maier connected with three separate receivers as the Aggies (4-4, 2-2 Big Sky Conference) jumped out to a 26-0 lead with 2:29 to play in the second quarter. Lance Lawson’s 3-yard run for Southern Utah (1-7, 0-4) just before half made it 26-7.

Maier was 25-of-37 passing for 271 yards. Gilliam had 28 carries and scored on a 3-yard run. Niko Harris capped a 16-play, 85-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run that stretched the Aggies’ lead to 33-7 with 4:28 to play in the third quarter.

Jay Green Jr. had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs for the Thunderbirds in in the fourth quarter and Manny Berz kicked a 35-yard field goal with a minute left in the game, but UC Davis recovered the ensuing onside kick.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 