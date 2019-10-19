Mostly cloudy
Officer injured by speeding SUV while directing traffic

By AP News

LIVE OAK, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol officer was injured after he was struck by a speeding SUV while directing traffic around a Northern California railroad crossing.

The Sacramento Bee reports Saturday that two officers were directing traffic at around 1 a.m. around malfunctioning rail crossing gates near the city of Live Oak some 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Sacramento.

Sgt. Nelda Banuelos says an SUV sped around a curve and struck one of the officers. She says the other officer chased down the driver of the SUV after he fled on foot.

Twenty-one-year-old Lucas Julian Nelson was arrested for investigation of driving under the influence with great bodily injury. He is being held on $50,000 bail.

The injured officer was flown to University of California, Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com

