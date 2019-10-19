Partly sunny
Man arrested in probe of California elementary school fires

By AP News

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. — Authorities have arrested a man in an investigation of a series of fires set at a Northern California elementary school.

The East Bay Times reports Saturday that 24-year-old Jason Allen was arrested for investigation of eight fires lit at Pleasant Hill Elementary School.

Authorities say the fires set early on Thursday and Friday damaged school structures and a fence bordering the campus.

They say video surveillance and other evidence led to the arrest.

The school is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Information from: East Bay Times, http://www.eastbaytimes.com

