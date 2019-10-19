Mostly cloudy
60.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police say man’s body found in car trunk in California

By AP News

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Authorities say a man’s body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car near an Orange County freeway.

The Orange County Register reports Saturday that authorities have identified the man but have not released his name or cause of death.

Anaheim police say they were notified Thursday that California Highway Patrol found a deserted sedan near State Route 91 in Anaheim and a suspicious object wrapped in a tarp in the trunk.

Coroner’s officials confirmed it was a human body. Authorities have not released details about the circumstances of the man’s death.

___

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 