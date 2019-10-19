Clear
48.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

San Jose Sharks face the Buffalo Sabres

By AP News

Buffalo Sabres (6-1-1, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-4-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Buffalo Sabres.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall with a 25-11-5 record at home a season ago. The Sharks scored 57 power play goals with a 23.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Buffalo finished 33-39-10 overall and 12-24-5 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Sabres scored 2.7 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Sharks Injuries: Marcus Sorensen: day to day (undisclosed).

Sabres Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 