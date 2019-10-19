San Jose Sharks face the Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres (6-1-1, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (3-4-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the Buffalo Sabres.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall with a 25-11-5 record at home a season ago. The Sharks scored 57 power play goals with a 23.7% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

Buffalo finished 33-39-10 overall and 12-24-5 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Sabres scored 2.7 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Sharks Injuries: Marcus Sorensen: day to day (undisclosed).

Sabres Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.