Ex-Cal State Northridge student sentenced for rape

By AP News

LOS ANGELES — A former California State University, Northridge, soccer player has been sentenced to eight years in prison for raping a woman on campus.

Twenty-year-old Davis Moreno-Jaime of Loma Linda was sentenced Friday and ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

Authorities say he knew the victim. They believe he attacked other women as well but charges involving a second victim were dropped.

Moreno-Jaime still faces misdemeanor charges involved a third victim.

