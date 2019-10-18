Sunny
67.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Idaho police identify man killed in police chase, shooting

By AP News

WENDELL, Idaho — Idaho authorities have identified a man fatally shot by police after a high-speed chase.

Police identified the suspect Thursday as 28-year-old David Bamber Jr. of Pleasanton, Calif.

The Twin Falls Police Department says Bamber was wanted for burglary and firearm possession charges by California authorities and was a suspect in two kidnappings in Nevada.

Authorities say the chase began Tuesday when an Ada County deputy attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 84 before officers from multiple county and state agencies found and pursued the vehicle 30 minutes later.

Authorities say during the pursuit Bamber stole a pickup truck at gunpoint and continued to evade law enforcement traveling south from Bliss.

Authorities say pursuing officers open fired ending the chase at a dairy near Wendell.

An investigation is underway.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 