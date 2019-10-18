California unemployment rate falls to record low of 4%

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California’s unemployment rate fell to a new record low of 4% in September.

The state Employment Development Department says Friday that employers added 21,300 nonfarm payroll jobs, extending California’s record job expansion to 115 months.

The unemployment rate in August was 4.1%, the previous record low that was first set in 2018.

The state’s current period of job expansion tied the 1960s’ expansion when it reached 113 months.

California has gained 3,348,900 jobs since the expansion began in February 2010.