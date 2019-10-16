Woman killed, suspect shot at home of ’Tarzan’ actor Ron Ely

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Authorities in Southern California say a woman was killed at the home of former “Tarzan” actor Ron Ely and sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a suspect.

A Santa Barbara County sheriff’s office statement does not identify any of those involved but notes that a disabled elderly man living at the home was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The deaths occurred Tuesday night in Hope Ranch, a suburb of luxury homes outside Santa Barbara.

Authorities say a 911 call after 8 p.m. reported a family disturbance and deputies found a woman who was the victim of an apparent homicide.

The statement says deputies located a suspect on the property and fired in response to an unspecified threat.

The 81-year-old Ely starred in a 1960s TV version of the Tarzan story.