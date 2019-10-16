Clear
San Jose Sharks play the Carolina Hurricanes

By AP News

Carolina Hurricanes (6-1-0, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (2-4-0, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes travel to play the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall and 25-11-5 at home a season ago. Goalies for the Sharks compiled an .889 save percentage while giving up 3.0 goals on 28.2 shots per game last season.

Carolina went 46-29-7 overall with a 22-16-3 record on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Hurricanes scored 3.0 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 2.7 last season.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Sharks Injuries: Tim Heed: day to day (upper body), Marcus Sorensen: day to day (undisclosed).

Hurricanes Injuries: Trevor van Riemsdyk: out (upper body), Jordan Martinook: out (core).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

